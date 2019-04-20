Multiple shootings in Wilmington this morning

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Two separate shootings took place in Wilmington this morning. A Wilmington Police spokeswoman says the first shooting was shortly before 1:00 a.m. at 620 S. 13th Street.

When officers arrived a male was being placed in a car with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

- Advertisement -

The second shooting involved three males at 11:45 p.m. on the 200 block of S. 13th Street.

Police say one man shot the other two. The alleged shooter then ran off. The victims have been described as being in their mid-twenties.

The two shooting victims were rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.

At this time WPD does not believe the two incidents are related. Anyone with information should call 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.