Court rules in Leland’s favor over H2GO suit

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County judge has ruled that the transfer of Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer (H2GO) to the Town of Belville was “unlawful, void, and no effect.”

According to a news release from the Town of Leland, Superior Court Judge Charles Henry found in favor of the Town of Leland, who sued after the prior H2GO Board agreed to convey H2GO to the Town of Belville.

- Advertisement -

The judge also declared that H2GO is the “lawful owner” of all assets and debts involved in the transfer.

The battle over H2GO has been ongoing since 2017.

“This is a strong decision in Leland’s favor and a good decision for all North Carolina citizens,” said Joe Dowdy of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, LLP, Leland’s lead attorney in this matter. “It prevents the illegal H2GO-Belville transfer from becoming a blueprint for other local governments to give themselves away to avoid the results of an election and the laws addressing how those local governments must conduct business.”

Related Article: H2GO warns of scam targeting customers needing help after Florence

In the press release, the Town of Leland says they had no choice but to file a lawsuit against the prior H2GO Board and Town of Belville Board of Commissioners because that unlawful transaction would have placed control of water and sewer within Leland in the hands of a competitor that opposes Leland’s growth and economic expansion, and would have risked ownership and operation of the water and sewer systems by an unqualified entity.

“The Sanitary District and Belville commissioners did not follow the processes and procedures laid out in N.C. General Statutes when making their decision and, in doing so, effectively subverted the will of thousands of Leland citizens and disenfranchised hundreds of voters,” Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman said. “This decision upholds our democracy. We may disagree on the issues or how to solve a problem, but we have to go through the lawful process of resolving those disagreements and finding the solutions. Our opponents didn’t do that here, as the court recognized.”

“I truly appreciate their patience and courage as Town leadership stood up against a threat to Leland’s interests, our people’s well-being, and the principle of representative government,” Bozeman added.

Mike McGill says the Town of Belville is reviewing the decision and will issue a statement soon.