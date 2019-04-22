Soldier dies in skydiving accident at Brunswick airport

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A soldier is dead after what police say was a “traumatic accident” near the Cape Fear Regional Jetport at Skydive Coastal Carolinas.

The owner Brian Strong said Sgt. 1st Class Justin Goff of the United States Army’s death was the first in 20 years of business.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office personnel said a call came in to 911 around 10:45 a.m. Sunday of a skydiver found dead at the airport.

The report given to the sheriff’s office suspected possible cardiac or respiratory arrest. Sgt. Hames said the skydiver was identified as 29-year-old Justin Goff of Florida. According to WTVD, he was stationed in Fort Bragg.

Hames said Goff’s parachute did deploy during his recreational paratroopering exercise at the airport. Strong added Goff’s deployed parachute operated as intended, but he said he believes Goff turned the parachute at a high speed causing impact to the ground.

The Oak Island PD considers the death right now to be accidental as they await a full autopsy.