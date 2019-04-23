Replica of Columbus ship to anchor in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A replica of Christopher Columbus’ flagship from his 1492 voyage to the New World is coming to Wilmington.

The Nao Santa Maria will be on display May 9-19 at the Port City Marina, 10 Harnett St., next to the Convention Center in downtown Wilmington.

Visitors will be able to tour all four decks of the ship and talk to crew members about their experiences. Tour hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily while the Santa Maria is in Wilmington.

Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10 and $25 for families (two adults plus up to three children). Parking will be available in the Convention Center parking lot, and visitors may access the ship by way of the Riverwalk.

Tickets may be ordered in advance at eventbrite.com.

