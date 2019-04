OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — An Oak Island Police spokesperson says one person died in a fire Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of NE 54th Street. When they arrived, a shed was engulfed in flames which then reportedly spread to a home and truck.

Police say the shed, home and nearby truck are a total loss.