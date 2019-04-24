Winnabow woman killed in early morning crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman died in a single car crash in Brunswick County early Wednesday morning.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, it happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Swain Road, which is just off of Funston Road.

A Chevrolet SUV was heading north on Swain Road when it ran off the road to the right, came back onto the road, and then ran off the road to the right a second time. The SUV overturned several times into a field.

The driver, Crystal Willetts, 35, was the only person in the SUV. The highway patrol says Willetts was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV. She died at the scene.

The highway patrol said impairment is not suspected. Speeding was a factor in the crash.

Trooper J.M. Gardner investigated the crash.