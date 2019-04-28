WPD: Teen girl in serious condition after being hit by car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 17-year-old Clayton girl is in serious condition after being hit by a car in the 700 block of South College Road early this morning.

Wilmington Police say the victim and a group of friends were trying to cross nine lanes of traffic around 2:20 a.m. when a driver traveling in the southbound lane collided with her. They were not in a crosswalk.

EMS transported the victim to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, Taquan Marquse Barrett, 21, has been charged with driving while license revoked.

The investigation is on-going.