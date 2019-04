CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Inlet dredging project should wrap up this week.

Since the second week of April, a dredge from the US Army Corps of Engineers has been working in the inlet.

Once it’s finished, the United States Coast Guard will be able to get in there and move buoys to provide boaters safe guides through the inlet.

USCG removed navigational markers from the inlet due unsafe conditions for boaters at the beginning of the month.