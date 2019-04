CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department have released the identify of the man whose body washed ashore last week.

Police say 69-year-old Thomas James Dickerson, of Chapel Hill, was found unresponsive by a good Samaritan Thursday night near the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

- Advertisement -

The official cause of death will be determined by the NC Office of The Medical Examiner.

CBPD says no foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.