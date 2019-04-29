Wilmington business drops appeal against treatment center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington business has dropped it’s appeal against a proposed drug abuse treatment facility.

Back in February, Wilmington City Council approved a special use permit for a drug abuse treatment center, which has been in the works for more than four years.

Less than two weeks ago, WWAY reported that both Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Delaney Radiology had filed an appeal against the facility being built near theirs.

According to public records, Delaney has now dropped its appeal.

WWAY reached out to attorneys for both facilities, but have not heard back.