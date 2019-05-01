‘Teen Mom’ star’s husband in spotlight after family dog dies

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are back in the headlines again. This time, after complaints surfaced of Eason allegedly shooting the family dog.

Eason shared a video on Instagram Wednesday that appears to show the dog snapping at his daughter as she’s moving closer to its face for a kiss.

He then defended his move in the name of protecting his family saying, “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s**t at all.”

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission,” Eason added. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit [my daughter] aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

TMZ reports Eason shot and killed the family’s French bulldog Nugget. The website’s report also includes a photo of the child with a mark on her face.

Evans took to Facebook to say she’s heartbroken over the dog’s death.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told WWAY deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Money Hole Road in Riegelwood Tuesday evening to perform a welfare check of someone living at the home. Deputies responded, but were unable to make contact with anyone at the home. They tried again Wednesday morning and were able to talk to Eason. The deputy confirmed that everyone was OK. The sheriff’s office says there was no evidence for further investigation.

The sheriff’s office also says it has received complaints about an incident involving an animal at the home. Spokeswoman Michele Tatum said the sheriff’s office has turned over the complaints to animal control, but Columbus County Animal Control says it does not deal with dead animals and referred WWAY back to the sheriff’s office. Tatum said the sheriff’s office “assist(s) with animal investigations only when requested by Animal Control. The call was never about an animal, therefore we do not have an animal related investigation.”