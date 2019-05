SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Roundabouts are new for a lot of people in our part of North Carolina and they are causing problems for drivers in Surf City.

Some say that the roundabouts should have been built larger, but that tends to encourage drivers to speed.

NCDOT will soon be supplying signs that make the roundabouts clearer.

Mayor Doug Medlin says these signs will be 10 square feet, so you cannot miss them.