Brunswick Forest neighbors get ready to set sail for 9th annual boat race

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s time for neighbors to set sail in Brunswick Forest tomorrow as the community hosts its 9th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Thursday night was the preview event for residents to get a sneak peek of the boats.

- Advertisement -

Eight teams from the community entered a boat into the race, and each boat had a different theme. Teams pulled out all the stops, dressing up to match their boats.

Aside from winning the race, teams will be competing for prizes in other categories like ‘Most Community Spirit’ and ‘Peoples’ Choice Design’.

One neighbor says they just love the community spirit at this event.

Related Article: Neighbors crowd Leland meeting to hear latest plans on Cape Fear Crossing

“I think our chances of having fun is 100%,” Carol Huntington said. “Winning is probably about 30%. But we’re going to sail and sip. That’s what our goal is.”

Huntington says this is her first year racing.

The race starts Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hammock Lake in Brunswick Forest, but festivities will start at 11 a.m.