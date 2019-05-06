Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left skateboarder with broken bones

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are hoping you can help identify the driver of a silver Jeep Cherokee, who struck a 23-year-old Wilmington man and then drove off.

Police responded to 500 block of Martin Street around 5 p.m. on April 17.

- Advertisement -

The victim was traveling east toward the Good Shepherd Center on a skateboard when the vehicle struck him. The suspect left and failed to stop at a stop sign.

A witness, who helped move the victim out of the street, described the suspect vehicle as a silver, box style Jeep Cherokee. The suspect driver is a white male.

EMS transported the victim, who suffered multiple broken bones, to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

If you know anything contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.