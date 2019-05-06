Two men injured in Columbus County shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies in Columbus County are looking for suspect involved in shooting.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at 63 Artesia Road in Hallsboro Sunday morning.

CCSO says three men were in the yard when a fourth man walked up asking for a ride.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Two men were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, according to CCSO.

The suspect reportedly ran away.

If you know any information, contact police.