Man charged with murder after Wilmington native found fatally shot in car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Raleigh teen is accused of shooting and killing a popular drum major from Wilmington.

The body of 34-year-old Keonte Gause was found Sunday in Raleigh.

19-year-old Samojeh Miley is charged with first degree murder in the death of Gause. Miley made his first court appearance Tuesday.

On Sunday, Gause was found dead inside a car parked at a Denny’s in Raleigh.

Gause grew up in Wilmington. Friends here say he means so much to the community.

Between being a New Hanover High School graduate, to his involvement in the boys and girls club, to his time as a drum major, friends of Keonte Gause say he was a role model.

“We just have always known him as Duke,” Gause’s friend Brandon Hickman said. “Drum Major Duke.”

Gause was better known to his family and friends as ‘Duke.’

“It’s like losing a brother,” Hickman said. “Like losing your brother. To some, he’s a big brother. To some, he’s a younger brother. It’s like losing a piece of history because a lot of kids grew up with him.”

Hickman says Gause was many things to the community of Wilmington. He says he watched Gause grow up through The Community Boys and Girls Club.

“When we talk about Keonte, we talk about the spirit,” Hickman said. “We talk about his willingness to succeed, regardless of the hand he’s been dealt. Regardless of where he’s from.”

Close friends say Gause’s heart was always in Wilmington.

“Duke knew hundreds of people, and it wasn’t just like he knew them,” Gause’s friend Kwanishia Nelson said. “They were like brothers and sisters. They were like close relationships. He never met a stranger.”

Nelson and Gause had been friends since they were kids in The Community Boys and Girls Club Drum Drill Team.

Nelson says Gause grew to become not only her close friend, but a mentor to her daughter.

“He had so much life in him, so he would really want everybody to be happy right now, and instead of crying, have a good time and celebrate,” Nelson said.

“People have referred to him as a legend,” Hickman said.

Friends say Gause’s funeral will be held in Wilmington.

Miley is being held without bond.