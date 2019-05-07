Several injured in high-speed crash in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A man allegedly driving 100 miles per hour crashed into two cars in Burgaw on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy passed a speeding car heading north on U.S. 117, but before the deputy could turn around and catch up to the driver, the driver hit a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 117 and NC 53.

The driver didn’t stop, then hit another vehicle a couple hundred feet down the road near the entrance to Hardees, Rowell said.

At that point, the driver’s car went airborne, rolled, then caught on fire. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver’s identity has not been released, but Rowell said he has outstanding warrants out of New Hanover County.

Rowell said people from the other two cars were also injured, but no word on the extent of their injuries or how many passengers were in each car.

A block of U.S. 117 was closed for about two hours.