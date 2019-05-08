Group bails moms out of jail ahead of Mother’s Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but not everyone will have the chance to celebrate this weekend.

One local group is trying to change that. The goal of the group, “Campaign to End Cash Bail” is to change the bail bond system so people who cannot afford their bail can still have a chance to be home with their families.

The group raised money with local organizations to make these bailouts possible.

Members of the campaign group joined “Southerners on New Ground” and other community organizations Wednesday, calling the effort “Black Mama’s Bail Out.”

One participant says their goal is to help women who cannot afford their bail. She says they hope this will keep women from losing their jobs, homes and even children while they deal with their own legal matters.

“We picked Mother’s Day because this is so important first of all, because the fact that these women are sitting in jail because they don’t have the money to get out is atrocious enough,” Janyce Jones said. “To add on to that, they can’t be with their families because they can’t afford to get out.”

Jones says they plan to hold a celebration Sunday for mothers and their families. She also says they work to give these mothers access to resources throughout the community.

District Attorney Ben David says he and Sheriff Ed McMahon have been working on a program to help solve the issues with the bail bond system that they plan to share later this week.