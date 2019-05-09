Get your Greek on at St. Nicholas Greek Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s that time of year again! Time for a staple event that brings thousands to Wilmington each Spring. The St. Nicholas Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is just a week away.

Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, enjoy traditional Greek music, dancing, food and more.

Festival hours are Friday, May 17, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18 11:00 a.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located at 608 S. College Road in Wilmington.

Church tours are also available during the festival. For more details on them and other festival events, click here.