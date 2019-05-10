Could this be the last year Carolina Beach has carnival rides?

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The amusements at Carolina Beach are going up, but this might be the last summer it happens.

This year, rides, that run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, will be reduced by about 50 percent.

The vacant lots they usually lease during the summer near the boardwalk are rapidly evaporating.

Mayor Joe Benson says two of the private lots are being developed.

The third lot is owned by the town and they plan to build a public restroom soon.

WWAY has reached out to the owner of Carolina Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park to see whether they’ll return next summer, but have not heard back.