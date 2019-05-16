Drive-in movie theater opens in Tabor City

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — It’s a throwback to simpler times. An old-fashioned drive-in movie theater has opened in Tabor City.

Stateline Movie Time, located at 3851 Dothan Road, was an idea dreamt up by Sherry Barnes.

She says she did just about everything herself including building the housing for the projector, installing the projector, designing and painting the screen, leveling the ground, and setting up the sound system.

Barnes says she loves kids and wanted to create an affordable way for families to come have fun.

“We need something for the kids and the families,” Barnes said. “We need to get back to wholesome values, we need to get back to some good morals, and I intend to be the very best influence on these children, and help the parents, help the schools, help our community.”

Gates open at 7 p.m. The first movie begins at 8:15.

Thursday was the grand opening night. Missing Link, which is an animated family adventure, was the first movie shown followed by The Hustle, a PG-13 rated comedy.

Barnes says she doesn’t expect to make very much money with the theater, but just happy to give back.

She has big plans to add even more activities in the future like a playground for the kids and axe throwing for adults.

Adults are $10 and $8 for senior citizens and veterans, and $5 for kids under five. Stateline Movie Time will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

There will be pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and popcorn for sale along with Pepsi products.

It is pet-friendly, but dogs must be on a leash.

