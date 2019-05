LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One person went to the hospital after a crash that involved a Leland police officer Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Village Road and South Navassa Road.

No word yet on the condition of the injured person.

A trooper on scene said the officer involved was not injured.

The trooper said Highway Patrol has requested dashcam video from the police car as part of the investigation.