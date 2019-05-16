St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church gears up for annual Greek Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Opa! Are you ready for the 2019 Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church?

The tents are empty on Thursday as the staff and volunteers set up shop, but about 10,000 people are expected to circulate in and out over the course of the festival.

Festival Co-Chair Lee King says that a ton of work goes into the festival each year, and that it’s always worth it.

“It really starts around the end of August,” King said. “We start planning for the next year. We take a couple months to decompress thinking about what we do better, what we could do better each year– adding vendors, adding sponsors and whatever. So we start planning around the first of September.”

The festival runs Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.