WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The founder of a chain of restaurants in the Wilmington area has died.

K-38 Baja Grill, Tower 7, and Cafe del Mar posted on social media that founder Josh Vach has died.

- Advertisement -

They say he loved all his restaurants, helping animals, and supporting the community.

The restaurant locations under the Live. Eat. Surf. brand will be open regular business hours to continue Josh’s vision that has been going strong for more than 26 years.