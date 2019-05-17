27th Annual Saint Nicholas Greek Festival celebrating heritage and traditions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of families are celebrating Greek heritage this weekend at the 27th Annual Saint Nicholas Greek Festival.

From traditional Greek food to Greek history lessons, some say this is the perfect way to enjoy your weekend.

Festival officials say a ton of work goes into the festival each year as they start planning around the first of September. Each night dancers and a band will perform.

The church is also inviting residents to learn about the Greek Orthodox religion with guided tours.

Organizers are encouraging residents to park behind the Taco Bell and travel to the church via the festival shuttle.

Festivities will continue Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sunday until 6 p.m.