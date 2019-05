CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The US Army Corps of Engineers says they will start scheduling shorter dredging cycles within the Carolina Beach Inlet. This means dredging would be done every 8 weeks.

In the past, when funded, the Corps has provided quarterly maintenance dredging to keep the inlet passable.

In an attempt to achieve the Coast Guard’s new standard of “continuously” maintaining the inlet the maintenance intervals will be more frequent.