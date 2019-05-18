Wilmington Police asking for help finding a car possibly linked to death

Update: Police have located the black Toyota Avalon linked to investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY)– Wilmington Police Department is asking for help looking for a car that is possibly connected to a death at a Wilmington apartment Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

In a release sent by Wilmington Police the vehicle is described as a 2002 black Toyota Avalon with tag FJW7303.

Officers were dispatched Saturday morning around 9:30 and are investigating a suspicious death that happened in the 600 block of North 30th Street.

Anyone with information should use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.