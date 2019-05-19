‘One Perfect Luau’ raises money for Surfers Healing camp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Surfers Healing is a surfing camp that caters to kids with autism, for free. They can’t do it alone.

“One Perfect Summer” is a CD album compilation of music from 10 bands, most of which are local.

They held what they called “One Perfect Luau” at Wrightsville Beach Brewery Sunday afternoon. Every cent of the proceeds went to Surfers Healing.

George Hartner produced the CD, and explains the importance of keeping this camp free.

“The power of the ocean and what it does for kids in terms of a calming factor — it’s a really beautiful thing,” Hartner said. “So if you see Surfers Healing happening it’s gonna be in August. Come on out and support the kids even if it’s just cheering them on. Come on out and enjoy a day in the sun.”

Hartner explained that this event was originally scheduled last fall, but after Florence they were forced to postpone until April, which worked out nicely for Autism Awareness Month.