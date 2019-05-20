Man wanted for allegedly stealing former senator’s car

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who has had prior legal troubles with R.C. Soles is now accused of stealing the former state senator’s Mercedes.

Tabor City Police say they are looking for Courtney Scott.

Scott and a passenger allegedly took Soles’ Mercedes Monday morning and then led authorities on a chase crossing state lines.

Police eventually found the car using mbrace, a tracking system for Mercedes.

In 2016, Scott was arrested and charged with trespassing at Soles’s law office.