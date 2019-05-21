Bladen County school bus driver robbed at gunpoint

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says a school bus driver was robbed at gunpoint before her morning route.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said it happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of a school bus arrived to pick up her bus at Elizabethtown Middle School to begin her route, but as she pulled into the school she was stopped by a man and woman who told her their car had run out of gas and asked if she would take them to get gas. She reportedly told them she had to start her route and could not help them.

The bus driver then started her bus and went to park her car when she was confronted by the man who pointed a gun at her and made her give him her car, her purse, and cell phone. Deputies say the man got in the driver seat and other woman jumped in the back seat and drove off.

The victim drove her bus to the sheriff’s office and reported the crime.

No one was hurt.

Deputies found the victim’s car abandoned on the off ramp of NC 87. They say they have identified a suspect and are actively looking for that person.

The case is still under investigation.