Argument leads to deadly shooting between roommates in Bolton

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolton teenager is charged with murder after an argument led to a shooting at a home on Sam Potts Highway.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, it happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a residence in the 14,000 block of Sam Potts Highway in Bolton, in reference to a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, deputies located Roberto Jose Rivera Diaz, 20, shot to death in side the home.

Investigators learned that Zachary James Skipper, 19, lived at the home with Rivera Diaz and a 19-year-old female.

Investigators say Skipper and Rivera Diaz had an ongoing disagreement that escalated into a fatal altercation this morning.

Afterwards, Skipper allegedly assaulted the woman before he left the residence. She had minor head injuries.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators found Skipper walking on the side of the road near the crime scene. He arrested and charged with murder and assault on a female.

He is being held without bond.