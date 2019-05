BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County commission District 3 race is not over yet. With just four votes separating the incumbent and the challenger, a recount has been scheduled.

The republican challenger, Wayne Edge, requested the recount. Edge currently has 672 votes, incumbent democrat Russell Priest has 676 votes.

According to the Bladen County Board of Elections, that recount will take place Friday at 1:00 p.m. after results are canvassed at 11:00 a.m.