UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of Highway 74/76 near Leland reopen after crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A crash involving one vehicle temporarily shut down two lanes of U.S. 74/76 at the Mount Misery Road exit in Leland.
The crash happened around 3:00 p.m.
According to the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Leland Facebook page, a single vehicle crashed and rolled over.
Both eastbound lanes reopened a little after 4:00 p.m.
The driver had been extricated from the vehicle and is on the way to the hospital. No word on the driver’s injuries.
