WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Historic Wilmington Foundation is honoring an historic building that played a major role in the lives of thousands of students in the Port City.

The group dedicated a plaque for the former Williston Industrial High School, which is now the International School at Gregory.

- Advertisement -

Williston was the city’s first public high school for African Americans. It closed as a high school in 1969, when the school board desegregated the school system.