Dogs killed, home destroyed in Brunswick County fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland business owner lost his home and his pet dogs in a fire just before 9 a.m. Sunday near Mt. Misery Road and Indian Creek Court.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office got a report of large flames, possibly coming from a storage building. They also got a report of a loud popping noise.

Crews from Leland Fire/Rescue and Navassa Fire responded to the scene.

The owner of the home owns P.T.’s Grille in Leland. He said his dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire and did not make it out.

The scene was clear by 12:30 p.m.

On scene, the home appears to be a total loss. We have reached out to Navassa Fire for more information and are waiting to hear back.