Mayor: Several injured after steps collapse at OIB home

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several people were hurt when a structure collapsed at a home in Ocean Isle Beach this afternoon, according to Mayor Debbie Smith.

Brunswick County Dispatch received a call at 1:32 p.m. from 137 Ocean Isle West Blvd. The caller said the steps had collapsed at the house.

Smith says she was told a group of more than 10 people were taking a photo when the steps gave way. She adds the group was the homeowner’s extended family.

Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services Spokesman Ed Conrow said 5 people were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center in Mrytle Beach for injuries. He says 2 were taken by ground transportation and 3 by air. The extent of the injuries is still unknown.

Ocean Isle Beach Police Department confirm Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department, Sunset Beach Fire Department, and Brunswick County EMS responded to the situation.

According to Brunswick County permit records, in the last 6 years, the obtained permits include a HVAC change out, floating dock permits, a replacement walkway to beach and an added fence.

The house is near the far west end of the island. According to a real estate listing, the house has six bedrooms, seven baths, sleeps 22 and rents for $6,000 this week.

This is not the first time something like this has happened in the same part of OIB. On July 10, 2013, a deck collapsed at a house just up the street at 83 Ocean Isle West Blvd. injuring 21 people.