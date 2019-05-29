WPD: Officers fatally shoot armed man at Pine Valley home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Pine Valley area Wednesday evening.

WPD says just before 7 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Owens Court.

The suspect, a 62-year-old man, barricaded himself in his home, according to police. The man reportedly walked out with multiple firearms.

After officers gave him multiple commands, which they say he did not follow, officers fatally shot him.

WPD says no officers were not injured.

SBI is investigating.

No word on how many officers were involved, but police say they will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol with any officer-involved shootings.