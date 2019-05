PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An unusually high amount of turtle tests on Topsail Island for the beginning of the nesting season.

According to the Town of Surf City, staff met with Jean Beasley and the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital staff Tuesday.

They said there are already 21 turtle nests on the island.

A Facebook post says this is “unheard of” before June 1.



Turtles are nesting in the hauled in sand, which they say is important to the ecology of future turtle nesting.