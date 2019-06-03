Memorial Day shooting suspect arrested

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington teen is charged in a shooting that happened on Memorial Day.

Zion Anthony Roland, 18, was arrested at the corner of Mosley Street and Princess Place Drive on Saturday.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to Wilmington Police Sgt. Leslie Irving, on the afternoon of May 27, Roland was at a Mini Mart at the corner of 30th Street and Princess Place Drive when he allegedly shot at a man.

The man was not hit. Investigators also did not find any property damage.

Sgt. Irving says police got a description of the shooter, whom they later identified as Roland.

Police got a warrant for Roland’s arrest. One of their officers recognized Roland on Saturday and took him into custody.

He’s being held under a $50,000 bond.