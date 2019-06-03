Services planned for teacher and husband killed in Columbus County crash

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A South Columbus High School teacher and her husband were killed in a crash Friday night on Highway 905 near Nakina.

Jolena Joy Long Timmons, 51, of Clarendon taught art at Columbus County Schools for 23 years.

- Advertisement -

Interim Superintendent Jonathan Williams said Timmons was an outstanding, National Board Certified Art Teacher.

“Our school system is deeply saddened at the passing of Mr. and Mrs. Timmons. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families. They’re going through a difficult time right now. It was a difficult time for the staff today,” Williams said. “She will be sorely missed by the students, staff and the community. Many students were touched by her talent and the example she led for them.”

Williams said they had special counselors at the school to meet with students and staff.

Related Article: Man struck and killed by Amtrak train in North Carolina

Timmons’ husband, Donald Timmons, 41, was also killed in the crash.

Funeral services for the couple will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the South Columbus High School auditorium. Burial will follow in the Myrtle Green Cemetery.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City.