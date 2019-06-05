Council approves Portia Hines Park improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council approved funds to design restrooms and lighting at Portia Mills Hines Park.

The city tore down the original restrooms more than 25 years ago to cut down on crime.

Nearby residents and members of the Voyage Youth Leadership Council have spent the past year launching a community campaign to bring running water and electricity to the park.

The city will use more than $67,000 dollars left over from the recently completed Empie Park Improvement Project.

The city says funding is a priority once they receive federal reimbursement for hurricane Florence repairs.