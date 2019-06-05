Drone units help capture wanted felon

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a Shallotte man was taken into custody Wednesday night with the help of the sheriff’s office drone team.

According to The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office 23-year-old Jacob Tyler Cortes faces several charges including felony assault on an individual with disability, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and habitual breaking and or entering.

According to The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office the charges were initiated by the Sunset Police Department on May 30th.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says drone team members were able to locate Cortes after he ran into an area off of stone chimney road. The drone team then guided deputies to him within minutes.

Cortes is being held under a 50-thousand dollar bond Brunswick County Detention Center.