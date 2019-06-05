Man arrested after confrontation at Scotchman in Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Burgaw Police Department dispatched to the Scotchman Convenience Store at 400 West Wilmington Street around 8:00 p.m. last night in reference to a call of a person with a firearm threatening to shoot another person.

According to the Burgaw Police Department, upon arrival, the officer located the suspect standing outside of the vehicle in the parking lot of the store. The subject was not cooperative as the officers attempted to investigate the situation.

A large crowd of individuals began to gather in the parking lot of the Scotchman store. A second group of individuals arrived at the store that prompted an altercation between the two groups. Extra law enforcement officers were requested from surrounding agencies to assist with the two feuding groups.

According to the Burgaw Police Department 18-year-old Jakell Markese Newton of Burgaw was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Inciting a Riot and Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

He was brought to the Pender County Magistrate where he was given a $5,000 bond.

Markese’s first court appearance is set for July 30, 2019.

This incident is still under investigation.