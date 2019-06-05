Troopers search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run near Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a hit-and-run on US 17 early this morning.

The NC Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 12:33 a.m. near Leland

- Advertisement -

Sgt. Sanders with Highway Patrol says the accident happened in the southbound lane of 17 near Lanvale Road.

Sanders says the person had gotten out of their car after it broke down, when they were then hit in the road.

The name of the victim has not been released, because the next of kin has not yet been notified.

Highway Patrol is still looking for the suspect.