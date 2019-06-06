1 killed, 2 airlifted after tanker truck hits car

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead and two others in the hospital after a crash involving a tanker truck in Columbus County this afternoon.

Highway Patrol says a car heading east on US 74 got off at NC 410 north of Chadbourn and ran a stop sign at the end of the ramp. That’s when a tanker truck hit the car.

Investigators say one person in the car died. Two others in the car were airlifted to the hospital.

No word yet on the names of the people involved or if anyone will be charged.