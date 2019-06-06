Pender County man turns $5 into $106,000 with lottery win

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man turned $5 into $106,000 with a lottery ticket.

The NC Education Lottery says Sergio Lopez Perez of Ivanhoe won $150,000 playing Bonus Crossword Cash. Lopez Perez bought the $5 ticket at the Scotchman on Burgaw Highway in Jacksonville.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,126.

The Bonus Crossword Cash scratch-off launched in April with three top prizes of $150,000. One top prize remains to be claimed.