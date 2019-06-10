Police announce arrest in 1996 Wilmington rape case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say they’ve made an arrest in a rape case dating back more than two decades.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Wednesday police arrested Wayne Edward Soller, 61, of Deltona, FL, for the alleged crimes. Today a New Hanover County Grand Jury indicted Soller on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and first-degree sexual offense.

Investigators say Soller’s arrest came as a result of a state effort to clear a backlog of rape kits.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein joined DA Ben David and Police Chief Ralph Evangelous this afternoon to announce the arrest and indictment.

Police say they believe in 1996 Soller broke into a young woman’s apartment, threatened her life and raped her while he was visiting Wilmington for work. A rape kit was completed, but investigators say due to regulations at the time, it was not able to be submitted for analysis.

Soller’s DNA was entered into the national DNA database in 2015, when he was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Florida.

A DNA match came after a statewide push by to process backlogged kits, police say. WPD says its property and evidence technicians have sent approximately 80 kits to the crime lab since this past October and have 61 more ready to go.

WPD says it received the test results about three weeks ago. The department says it immediately contacted the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which, in coordination with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, arrested Sollers. WPD detectives traveled to Florida to interview Soller, which police say helped bring this case to a close.

Tune in to WWAY NEWS tonight for more on this developing story.