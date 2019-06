OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Emergency crews are responding to a possible shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach.

According to Brunswick County Dispatch, a call came in just after 2 p.m. from the beach access at 1 Beaufort Street. That’s about midway down the west end of the island.

There are no other details available at this time.

WWAY has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more details as they become available.