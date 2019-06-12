Carolina Beach Town Council terminates contract with town manager

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is looking for a new town manager.
According to a Facebook post from the Island Gazette Newspaper, the Carolina Beach Town Council terminated the employment contract with Town Manager Lucky Narain during their meeting last night.
Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin will serve as interim manager until a replacement can be hired.
Narain was hired in late february of this year.
Narain took over as town manager after Michael Cramer was fired in September.
Earlier this week, the town’s Police Advisory Committee has accused the Town Manager of lying to a candidate for the police department. Now the Town Manager is firing back against their claims.