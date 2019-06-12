Carolina Beach Town Council terminates contract with town manager

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is looking for a new town manager.

According to a Facebook post from the Island Gazette Newspaper, the Carolina Beach Town Council terminated the employment contract with Town Manager Lucky Narain during their meeting last night.

- Advertisement -

Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin will serve as interim manager until a replacement can be hired.

Narain was hired in late february of this year.

Narain took over as town manager after Michael Cramer was fired in September.

Related Article: State Senate take first step in override of Voter ID veto

Earlier this week, the town’s Police Advisory Committee has accused the Town Manager of lying to a candidate for the police department. Now the Town Manager is firing back against their claims.