Educators: ‘Not a question’ that public education is underfunded

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Teachers continue the fight for more – more funding for public education.

Educators hosted a rally at Hoggard High School Thursday as state legislators work on finishing up next year’s budget.

The rally follows the state-wide teacher rally that was in Raleigh in May.

Educators and activists in New Hanover County say education should not be placed on the back burner.

“There’s not enough funding for public education,” President of the North Carolina Association of Educators Dallas Brown said. “That’s not a question.”

“We want some textbooks,” Brown said. “I think they’ve got to fund textbooks.”

The Education Truth Tour came rolling through Wilmington Thursday. Teachers decked out in red once again to keep the fight for education funding going.

“I can’t say that space isn’t an issue,” Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of space, but we just have to figure out how to use it properly, and be funded so that we can use it properly.”

Higher pay, better benefits and more mental health professionals at schools are just a few of the other things teachers are fighting for.

Mark Jewell, the President of the NCAE, says it should not be a bipartisan issue.

“Regardless of Republican or Democratic party, we’re in the party politics of our children,” Jewell said. “It shouldn’t be a Democrat or Republican issue, and they need to reinvest in our public schools.”

Republican Representative Frank Iler says education makes up 58% of the state’s budget, and teacher pay is the highest it’s ever been.

But Brown thinks there is a way to solve the problem.

“We want to make sure that our general assembly funds education properly,” Brown said. “What’s that formula? I think it can be tossed around and discussed, but I think there is a proper formula to fund education.”

The budget still needs to go through negotiations and voting before it is finalized.